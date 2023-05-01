Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canadian guitarist Tim Bachman has died aged 71, his son Ryder has announced.

Bachman, who was the co-founding guitarist and vocalist for Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died on Friday after suffering from complications with cancer.

On Friday (27 April), Ryder wrote on Facebook: “My dad passed this afternoon. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em’ close, ya never know how long you have.”

After the initial post over the weekend, Ryder shared several pictures of his father.

“Howdy. Thinking about my Dad this morning. The last words he said were, ‘I love you Paxton, Share the Music,” he wrote on Facebook.

He continued: "I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had.

“He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out.”

Ryder wrote that he received a call from Bachman’s care unit on Wednesday afternoon (26 April) and was told to “hurry”.

Bachman was the co-founding guitarist and vocalist for Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive (Alamy Stock Photo)

“He had some complications and they rushed him to the emergency unit and found out he has cancer riddled all throughout his brain,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

Bachman formed the band with brothers Randy (lead guitar. vocals) and Robbie (drums), alongside Fred Turner (bass guitar, lead vocals) in the Seventies.

Bachman was in the band between 1973 and 1974.

Their hits included “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”, “Let It Ride”, “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Roll On Down the Highway.”

Bachman’s death comes just months after his brother Robbie died aged 69.