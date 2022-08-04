Jump to content
Tim Westwood’s sexual offence accusations dating back 40 years being investigated by Met police

The Met’s specialist crime unit is looking into four reports dating back to 1982

Tom Murray
Thursday 04 August 2022 16:58
DJ Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Tim Westwood is facing an investigation by the Metropolitan police over the accusations of sexual offences against him dating back 40 years.

The news comes after a joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian revealed seven women had accused Westwood of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching.

The Met’s specialist crime unit is looking into four reports of historical offences allegedly committed in London, from 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016, a spokesperson told The Guardian.

A statement from Scotland Yard on Thursday (4 August), which did not name Westwood, said: “Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime continue to investigate four reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London in 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016. There have been no arrests, inquiries continue.”

Westwood has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations were fabricated, false, and without foundation.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing,” a statement issued in April on behalf of the presenter said.

Tim Westwood

(Getty Images)

BBC director-general Tim Davie called the claims made against Westwood “appalling” and initially said he’d “seen no evidence of complaints” before later backtracking.

The BBC later confirmed that it had received six complaints about the DJ.

It was reported this week that the media company has appointed an independent barrister to lead a broader review into Westwood’s conduct after an earlier review revealed that the BBC should have further explored issues that were being raised about the radio host.

Westwood worked on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra for nearly 20 years from 1994, when he joined to host the first national rap show in the UK.

In 2013, he left the BBC to work at Capital Xtra where he presents a show on Saturday nights.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

