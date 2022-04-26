Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Westwood, 64, is accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.

The allegations have been published in an investigation by the BBC and The Guardian.

He strenuously denies the allegations. A spokesperson also told The Guardian they were completely false and denied in their entirety.

The seven women, who are all black, have given detailed accounts in the aftermath of anonymous allegations of inappropriate behaviour about the broadcaster that circulated on social media in June 2020.

In a statement at the time, Westwood denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations were fabricated, false and without foundation.

Some of the new accusers have claimed the white DJ, who was an early supporter of hip-hop in the UK, used his position in the music industry to exploit women.

They will share their accounts in a new BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which will air at 9pm tonight (Tuesday 26 April). Their names have been changed to protect their identities.

One of the accusers, using the name Isabel, claimed Westwood drove her to a flat and initiated unwanted sex when she was 19 and he was 53. She said she had been hoping to get into the music industry at the time and felt “completely powerless” and “very, very scared” when he allegedly exposed his genitals to her in a car, while driving her out of central London.

Another woman alleged she was 17 and in an R&B group when Westwood, then in his mid-thirties, subjected her to unwanted oral sex.

“He could make or break your career,” the woman, calling herself Tamara, said. “If you wanted to get any kind of exposure, you would try to get your demo to him and pray that he would play it. He had absolute power.

“Within the recording industry and the black community, despite him being a white man, he had absolute power.”

Other women accuse the DJ of touching their bottoms and breasts when they posed with him in photographs at events where he was playing.

Westwood worked on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra for nearly 20 years, leaving in 2013 to work at Capital Xtra where he presents a show on Saturday nights. He was named Best UK Radio DJ in the MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards in 2000, 2003 and 2005.

He presented the MTV UK show Pimp My Ride UK.