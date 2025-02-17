Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothee Chalamet fans have thrown their support behind Estonia’s Eurovision Song Contest entry, who bears a striking resemblance to the Dune star.

Tommy Cash, 33, who will represent Estonia in Basel, Switzerland this May, is known for featuring on Charli XCX’s song “Delicious” and for his own track “Espresso Macchiato”.

Chalamet lookalikes hit the headlines last year, after the Wonka actor rocked up to his own lookalike contest in New York in October. Fans now claim Cash could have won the contest, had he entered.

Users on X/Twitter dubbed the Estonian rapper “Tommythee Cashamet” in reference to his likeness to the actor, with one person adding: “I thought they put a wig on Timothee.”

Meanwhile another fan joked: “Did they really not pay him for Dune that he has to do that?”

Suggesting the A Complete Unknown star swap his Bob Dylan wig for Cash’s sleek locks, another person said: “Timothée I have an upcoming biopic for you.”

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Tuesday, 13 May, with the UK entry set to be announced ahead of the competition’s deadline next month.

Music producer David May has been leading the search for this year’s contestant, alongside Andrew Cartmell, Executive Producer of BBC Studios North.

Eurovision fans suspect that country group Remember Monday could be this year’s UK Eurovision entry, after the news was seemingly announced by accident on BBC Radio 1.

Presenter Vicky Hawkesworth said live on air this month: “Now we’ve got to talk a little about Eurovision because we’ve gone a different route this year. So this year, they’re going for a country theme and country is having its moment still, which I’m really glad to see.

Remember Monday are rumoured to be this year’s UK Eurovision entry ( YouTube )

“We saw Beyoncé win album of the year at the Grammys for Cowboy Carter and now this girl band, which are called Remember Monday, are going to be representing us at Eurovision this year.”

Many were left surprised by the news, especially considering there is yet to be an official announcement made about who will be representing the UK.

“Such a confusing way to just drop it,” one fan said, adding: “What happened to making hype?”

The BBC declined to comment.