Tina Turner sells rights to six-decade music catalogue

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her extensive back catalogue in a deal with music publishing giant BMG.

The body of work, which includes hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me” were sold for an undisclosed fee along with the rights to her name, image and likeness.

It is the largest deal negotiated with a single artist in the publisher’s history.

The “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll” is the latest in a number of prominent artists to sign lucrative rights deals.

Last year, Bob Dylan announced he was selling the rights to his back catalogue to Universal Music in an agreement reportedly worth more than $300m (£225m).

This January, publishing company Hipgnosis acquired the rights to the back catalogues of Neil Young and Fleetwood Mac star Lindsay Buckingham.

Turner will continue to record as an artist on the books of Warner Music following the deal.

Speaking to PA, she said: “Like any artist the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal.

“I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”