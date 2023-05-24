In pictures: Tina Turner, Queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices.

The American-Swiss singer – born Anna Mae Bullock – had a career that spanned six decades and gave the world classic tracks such as River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and The Best.

The singer was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

She previously held a Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer – attracting an audience of 180,000 for her show at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988.

Here we take a look some of the most striking pictures of Tina Turner’s stunning life:

Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View, California (Getty Images )

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer won eight competitive Grammy Awards. Here she is performing at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View, California.

Singers David Bowie and Tina Turner perform on stage at the NEC Birmingham in 1985 (Getty)

She regularly shared her talent with other artists and can be seen here peforming with David Bowie on stage at the NEC Birmingham in 1985.

Singer Tina Turner performs during rehearsals at London's Royal Albert Hall, ahead of the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards (PA)

Roger Davies, the singer’s manager of 30 years, said the star was a “unique and remarkable force of nature”. Here she is performing during rehearsals at London’s Royal Albert Hall, ahead of the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards.

Singer Tina Turner wearing a fur coat as she poses next to a fountain on the eve of her first solo performance in Britain, at the Inn on the Park Hotel in London, February 10th 1978 (Getty Images)

The photo above shows Turner wearing a fur coat as she poses next to a fountain on the eve of her first solo performance in Britain, at the Inn on the Park Hotel in London, February 10th 1978.

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger perform at the Live Aid concert Saturday night in Philadelphia on July 13, 1995 (AP)

The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger, who is pictured here duetting with Tina Turner during Live Aid in 1985, told of his sadness at the news of her passing.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget.”

Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland (Getty)

As well as her successful music career she also has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

She is pictured here during the presentation of the music project ‘Beyond - Three Voices For Peace’ on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Tina Turner performs her current hit song "What's Love Got to Do With It" in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 1984 (AP)

In this snap Turner peforms one of her most famous hits, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 1984.

American soul singer Tina Turner in a fur coat, circa 1975 (Getty)

The singer, one of rock’s most famous voices who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best. Here she is in a fur coat, circa 1975.

Tina Turner, right, arrives with Oprah Winfrey for the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A musical based on her life, titled Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, opened on London’s West End in 2018. Here she is (pictured right) with Oprah Winfrey for the opening night of “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, Novemeber 7, 2019, in New York.

Beyonce, left, and Tina Turner perform at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008 (AP)

In 2008 she is pictured duetting at the Grammys with Beyonce for a rendition of Proud Mary which featured both the powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

Tina Turner poses with her husband Erwin Bach before Giorgio Armani’s fashion show to celebrate 40th anniversary of his career and to mark the opening of the Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, April 30, 2015 (REUTERS)

She is pictured here with her long-time German beau, the music executive Erwin Bach, who she wed in a Swiss civil ceremony in 2013 and has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Tina Turner celebrates her birthday with Erwin Bach and American singer and songwriter Lionel Richie, at a party in Zurich, Switzerland, November 26, 1998 (REUTERS)

Tina Turner celebrates her birthday with Erwin Bach and American singer and songwriter Lionel Richie, at a party in Zurich, Switzerland, November 26, 1998.

President Bush, right, and first lady Laura Bush, center, stand with singer Tina Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors Gala on Dec. 4, 2005 in Washington (AP)

In 2005 President George W Bush famously described her legs as “the most famous in showbusiness” and it was reported she insured them for hundreds of millions of US dollars.

Here she is pictured with President Bush, right, and first lady Laura Bush, centre, at the Kennedy Center Honors Gala on Dec. 4, 2005 in Washington.