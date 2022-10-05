Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example.

The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned the impressive accolade of being within the top three most played songs of the year.

Both songs come from Grennan’s breakthrough UK No.1 album Evering Road. That’s no mean musical feat, and even more reason to grab tickets to his upcoming UK tour.

The 10 UK-wide locations included in the March 2023 tour are Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Brighton, Plymouth and London.

Offering fans across the country an opportunity to see their favourite singer, What Ifs & Maybes is also Grennan’s biggest UK tour so far, and shares the same title as his upcoming studio album. Although the release date of that is yet to be confirmed, we’ve found out how to buy tickets for the tour.

Following hot on the heels of Grennan’s sold-out headline tour of North America (plus two in Australia), alongside performing at huge events such as the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, these will be his largest gigs to date. The tour is, therefore, a very exciting opportunity to see Grennan play live.

How to get tickets to Tom Grennan’s UK tour

Tickets for Tom Grennan’s UK What Ifs & Maybes tour are available to buy on general sale at Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday 7 October, and some pre-sale tickets are already up for grabs there now.

Where to see Tom Grennan on tour in 2023

10 March: Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

11 March: Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

12 March: Leeds, First Direct Arena

14 March: Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle

15 March: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 March: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 March: Manchester, AO Arena

19 March: Brighton, The Brighton Centre

21 March: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

23 March: London, The O2