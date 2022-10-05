The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March
The vocalist has had four top-10 singles this year
British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example.
The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned the impressive accolade of being within the top three most played songs of the year.
Both songs come from Grennan’s breakthrough UK No.1 album Evering Road. That’s no mean musical feat, and even more reason to grab tickets to his upcoming UK tour.
The 10 UK-wide locations included in the March 2023 tour are Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Brighton, Plymouth and London.
Offering fans across the country an opportunity to see their favourite singer, What Ifs & Maybes is also Grennan’s biggest UK tour so far, and shares the same title as his upcoming studio album. Although the release date of that is yet to be confirmed, we’ve found out how to buy tickets for the tour.
Following hot on the heels of Grennan’s sold-out headline tour of North America (plus two in Australia), alongside performing at huge events such as the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, these will be his largest gigs to date. The tour is, therefore, a very exciting opportunity to see Grennan play live.
How to get tickets to Tom Grennan’s UK tour
Tickets for Tom Grennan’s UK What Ifs & Maybes tour are available to buy on general sale at Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday 7 October, and some pre-sale tickets are already up for grabs there now.
Where to see Tom Grennan on tour in 2023
10 March: Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
11 March: Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena
12 March: Leeds, First Direct Arena
14 March: Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall Newcastle
15 March: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17 March: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
18 March: Manchester, AO Arena
19 March: Brighton, The Brighton Centre
21 March: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
23 March: London, The O2
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies