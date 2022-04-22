Tom Grennan postpones show after ‘unprovoked attack’ in New York
Grennan’s manager says his injuries include ruptured ear and torn eardrum
Tom Grennan has postponed a US show after he was robbed outside a bar in New York City on Thursday (21 April).
The 26-year-old singer was the victim of “an unprovoked attack” after his show in Manhattan, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts.
Grennan’s manager said he was left with a ruptured ear and torn eardrum.
“In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan,” the statement read.
“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum, and issue with his previously fractured jaw.
“Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with touring,” Grennan’s manager added. “Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow (22 April) to a later date, with details to follow.
”We will update on future shows should changes need to be made. We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding,” the statement read.
Grennan released his new single “Remind Me” last month.
The singer is currently touring around the US. He is also set to perform shows in the UK later this year.
