Tom Jones denies rumours he collapsed ahead of Budapest show

‘I did NOT collapse... that is pure rumour,’ he said

Megan Graye
Wednesday 13 July 2022 09:10
Ricky's funny Tom Jones moment

Sir Tom Jones has denied rumours that he collapsed ahead of his show in Budapest.

The 82-year-old was forced to cancel his MVM Dome concert (12 July) at short notice, causing speculation about what had happened.

In an Instagram post, the singer set the record straight: “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.”

Jones said the cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis, which he is now on medication for.

He did however want to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice and told those concerned that the show had already been rescheduled for 16 August.

Recommended

Tom Jones performing at the O2 Arena in 2020

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

His post on Instagram read: "Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat.

"A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest...

"Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.”

He added: “Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.

"However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern. TJ."

Jones is currently in the middle of his European Surrounded by Time tour. 

