The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she died on their wedding day.

The former contestant, who performed as part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, wrote on Instagram on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died on Saturday (18 June).

Posting a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie, Mann wrote that he couldn’t “believe I am writing these words”.

“My darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” he wrote. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

Mann, who is now a successful songwriter, continued to say that their son would provide the “strength” he needed to carry on.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever,” he concluded.

The post prompted a cascade of support from the music industry, with Lewis Capaldi writing: “Love you brother.”

Mimi Webb commented: “Tom I’m so so sorry, sending all my love to you & thinking of you, love you brother x we are with you.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Stereo Kicks in 2014 (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Mann’s former Stereo Kicks bandmates also showed support, with Barclay Beales wrote: “Sending all my love brother so sorry” while Charlie Jones commented: “Devastated reading this Tom. Seeing all my love to you and Bowie.”

Other stars sending messages of condolence included Tom Grennan, SG Lewis, Duke Dumont, Gabrielle Aplin and Newcastle United footballer Matt Targett.

Stereo Kicks reached fifth place on the 11th series of The X Factor and went on to release their single "Love Me So", which reached No 31 on the UK singles chart. The group disbanded a month after the single was released after failing to secure a record deal.

As a songwriter, Mann was recently awarded a BMI award and has written for the likes of Capaldi, Rita Ora, Troye Sivan and Ronan Keating.