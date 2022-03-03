Tom Parker will miss some Wanted tour dates to undergo cancer treatment

Tom Parker has confirmed he will miss the start of The Wanted’s reunion tour to undergo treatment for brain cancer.

The singer, who is having private treatment for his condition in Spain, said that due to “logistical changes” he won’t be able to make the beginning of the tour on 3 March.

Parker confirmed the news on his Instagram, writing: “It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home.”

He added: “I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.”

Despite being in a different country to the rest of his bandmates, Parker also confirmed he had been participating in rehearsals via Zoom: “I’ve been zooming into rehearsals all week and I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort until I’m back. Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show.”

Parker was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020 and doctors gave him a prognosis of 12-18 months to live, but he was given “a lifetime” by undergoing experimental treatments in Spain that are not available on the NHS.

His cancer is now deemed to be “stable” following a “significant reduction” in its size.

The Wanted’s tour starts tonight (3 March) in Glasgow and runs until 17 March in Liverpool. They will be visiting various other British cities such as Birmingham, Nottingham and Liverpool.