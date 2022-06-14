Tom Parker’s two-year-old daughter ‘thinks he’s on tour’, widow Kelsey reveals
‘She does ask me every day about him,’ Kelsey Parker told Lorraine Kelly
Tom Parker’s widow has revealed that the late singer’s two-year-old daughter “thinks he’s on tour”.
The Wanted frontman died of a brain tumour in April at the age of 33.
Parker’s widow, Kelsey, gave an interview on the ITV chat show Lorraine on Tuesday (14 June) morning, in which she discussed the impact the star’s death had had on their family.
Speaking of her daughter, she said: “Whenever she sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, ‘It’s my dad!’ She’ll be three at the end of this month. I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back.
“So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand,” she continued. “She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he’s on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.”
Kelsey added that Parker wouldn’t have wanted them to be “sad” after his death.
“It's lonely at night, but I have to live my life,” she said. “We have been through so much together. The love I had for him was like no other.
“I find it hard that I can't text or call him to tell him things. I’ve lost the love of my life.”
Last month, Parker’s former bandmate Max George revealed that he still sends text messages to his late friend.
“If I get pictures or stuff that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll WhatsApp it to him,” he said. “I just find a bit of comfort in that.”
