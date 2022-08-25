Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tommy Lee has shared a tongue-in-cheeky picture to Instagram after drunkenly posting a full-frontal nude on the platform.

Earlier this month, the Mötley Crue drummer shared a selfie to Instagram which had his penis in full view. He captioned the post: “Ooooopppsss.”

During a concert this weekend, Lee explained that he had posted the picture while on a “bender”.

On Thursday (24 August), the musician returned to social media with a photo lying in a swimming pool with a suggestively shaped float between his legs.

“Yo @instagram ‼️ This cool⁉️” he captioned the post.

Lee’s followers also saw the funny side, with comedian Brittany Furlan commenting: “I think this one will stay up (pun intended).”

Explaining why he posted the photo while on stage in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (20 August), Lee said he had been on a break from touring and got drunk to celebrate.

Lee’s post (Tommy Lee/Instagram)

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Lee said.

“I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”

The selfie disappeared from Lee’s Instagram hours after it was posted.