Tommy Lee shares tongue-in-cheek picture weeks after posting full-frontal nude: ‘Yo Instagram! This cool!?’
Musician shared photo of his penis to social media while on a ‘bender’
Tommy Lee has shared a tongue-in-cheeky picture to Instagram after drunkenly posting a full-frontal nude on the platform.
Earlier this month, the Mötley Crue drummer shared a selfie to Instagram which had his penis in full view. He captioned the post: “Ooooopppsss.”
During a concert this weekend, Lee explained that he had posted the picture while on a “bender”.
On Thursday (24 August), the musician returned to social media with a photo lying in a swimming pool with a suggestively shaped float between his legs.
“Yo @instagram ‼️ This cool⁉️” he captioned the post.
Lee’s followers also saw the funny side, with comedian Brittany Furlan commenting: “I think this one will stay up (pun intended).”
Explaining why he posted the photo while on stage in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (20 August), Lee said he had been on a break from touring and got drunk to celebrate.
“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Lee said.
“I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
The selfie disappeared from Lee’s Instagram hours after it was posted.
