Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mötley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has joined the content sharing subscription platform OnlyFans.

The musician and ex-husband of Pamela Anderson had shared a full-frontal naked selfie to Instagram last month, which was subsequently deleted under Instagram’s content guidelines.

During a Mötley Crüe concert in San Antonio, Texas, later in August, the 59-year-old explained that he had shared the explicit photo after going on a “bender”.

Now, Lee has used Instagram to promote his new page on OnlyFans, a popular content sharing site which is renowned for users selling access to pornographic images and videos.

In a video on his Instagram Stories, Lee wrote: “Yo I’m Tommy Lee. Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the S@#% over there because I’m tired of Instagram policing our bodies.

“So head on over to the wild side on OnlyFans.”

According to the website, a subscription to Lee’s page costs $39.95 a month.

In 1995, a sex tape featuring Lee and Anderson was infamously stolen and sold to the public.

The incident was recently dramatised in the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, which focused on the relationship between Lee and the Baywatch star.

In the series, Lee was portrayed by Sebastian Stan, while Lily James played Anderson.