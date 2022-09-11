Tommy Lee joins OnlyFans: ‘I’m tired of Instagram policing our bodies’
Mötley Crue drummer shared an explicit selfie to Instagram last month
Mötley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has joined the content sharing subscription platform OnlyFans.
The musician and ex-husband of Pamela Anderson had shared a full-frontal naked selfie to Instagram last month, which was subsequently deleted under Instagram’s content guidelines.
During a Mötley Crüe concert in San Antonio, Texas, later in August, the 59-year-old explained that he had shared the explicit photo after going on a “bender”.
Now, Lee has used Instagram to promote his new page on OnlyFans, a popular content sharing site which is renowned for users selling access to pornographic images and videos.
In a video on his Instagram Stories, Lee wrote: “Yo I’m Tommy Lee. Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the S@#% over there because I’m tired of Instagram policing our bodies.
“So head on over to the wild side on OnlyFans.”
According to the website, a subscription to Lee’s page costs $39.95 a month.
In 1995, a sex tape featuring Lee and Anderson was infamously stolen and sold to the public.
The incident was recently dramatised in the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, which focused on the relationship between Lee and the Baywatch star.
In the series, Lee was portrayed by Sebastian Stan, while Lily James played Anderson.
