Following the news of legendary American singer Tony Bennett’s death at age 96, fellow musicians, actors and other high-profile celebrities have paid tribute.

Known for his recordings of show tunes and jazz standards, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016. He died in his hometown of New York, of undisclosed causes. His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed his death in a statement to Associated Press on Friday (21 July).

Bennett released more than 70 albums over the course of his career, winning 19 competitive Grammys. Towards the end of his life, his repeat collaborations with pop singer Lady Gaga introduced him to a new generation of fans.

“I Feel the Earth Move” singer Carole King led celebrity tributes to Bennett, writing on Instagram: “Such a big loss. Deepest sympathy to his family and the world.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers founding member Flea honoured the “immortal Tony Bennett”, saying: “What a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him. a beautiful human being.”

Record producer Nile Rodgers sent “my most heartfelt condolences” to “Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends”.

Remembering Bennett as “the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook”, Star Trek’s George Takei said: “He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony.”

“This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years,” Frozen star Josh Gad commented, “but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett.”

The “Every Time You Go Away” singer Paul Young recalled the first album he had was Tony Bennett Sings 10 Rodgers and Hart Songs and was a fan from there on in”.

“An incredible singer live, saw him many many times,” the British artist wrote.

Former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman shared an old clip of Bennett singing his signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”. “An incredible life. Rest in peace…,” he wrote.

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa paid homage to Bennett, calling him “one of the best to ever grace the stage”.

“I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians,” he tweeted.

“The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice,” Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band wrote. “The world’s foremost practitioner of the ‘Art Of Excellence.’”