Tony Bennett has announced the cancellation of all his tour dates through the autumn and winter of 2021.

The 95-year-old singer had scheduled concerts in states across the US, including New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona and Oklahoma, as well as Canada.

Speaking to Variety, Bennett’s son and manager Danny said: “There won’t be any additional concerts. This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

He added: “His continued health is the most important part of this. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.”

Earlier this year, Bennett publicly confirmed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016.

The musician had continued to perform, however, and last week sung at New York’s Radio City for a two-night stint with Lady Gaga.

The concerts were filmed, with the recordings to be released at a later date.

Bennett and Gaga also recently announced that they would be releasing a new album together, entitled Love for Sale.

The forthcoming record follows a similar collaboration between the pair on the 2014 duet release Cheek to Cheek.