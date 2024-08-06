‘Amarillo’ star Tony Christie says he ‘won’t let illness stop him’

Support truly

Tony Christie, the singer known for his 1971 recording of “(Is This the Way to) Amarillo”, has said he is trying his best to “ignore” his dementia.

The musician, 81, was diagnosed with the condition in 2021 but is determined to continue performing live for as long as possible.

"I actually ignore it. I just carry on and do my thing,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

"Obviously, I’ve got to use autocue, but I’ve used an autocue for donkey’s years when I’m performing,” he continued.

"I’m doing stuff from albums and I can’t remember all these lyrics from 40 or 50 years ago so I do use an autocue to help me, because otherwise if I make a mess of a song the audience lose, not me."

Christie said he believes performing actually helps with his dementia, adding: "When I was diagnosed with it, the doctor said ‘You’re in the music business so you’re very lucky, because that’s one of the things that helps dementia people.’

"So I’m very fortunate, the music takes your mind off the things, you don’t forget music,” he said.

"You forget people’s names and things and lyrics but, as soon as the music starts, you’re back. It’s memory, you never forget it."

Tony Christie has been open about his struggles with dementia ( PA Media )

The singer-songwriter spoke about how music helps his dementia last year, while re-releasing his song “Thank You For Being a Friend” on behalf of the charity Music For Dementia.

“It’s important for me to stay positive and try not to let dementia affect my life but I still need some support,” he said.

“If anyone deserves a thank you it’s the UK’s unseen – and unsung – army of carers. This one is for them!”

Christie achieved a Top 20 hit in the UK with “Amarillo”, which was written by Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield.

It experienced a resurgence in popularity in 2002 when it was used in Peter Kay’s TV comedy series Phoenix Nights.

Peter Kay starred in a charity re-issue of ‘Amarillo’ in 2005 ( PA Archive )

A charity version re-issued by Christie, and with a video starring Kay, gained even more prominence in 2005 and ultimately topped the charts that year.

It was also played at the World Cup Final in Berlin in 2006, and on Centre Court at Wimbledon ahead of the Men’s Singles final.

Christie’s other notable singles include “I Did What I Did For Maria”, released the same year as “Amarillo” and peaking at Number Two on the UK charts.