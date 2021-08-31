Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll suffers heart attack

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has revealed he has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 50-year-old musician fell ill last Wednesday (25 August) and was taken to hospital the following day.

“I'm not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our NHS. We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!” he wrote on Twitter.

Manchester-born McCarroll was one of the founding members of Oasis in 1991, achieving huge success with bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher, bassist Paul McGuigan and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

After playing drums on the group's 1994 debut Definitely Maybe, he departed Oasis in acrimonious circumstances in 1995. He was replaced by Alan White.

McCarroll sued Oasis for loss of earnings in 1999 and accepted an out-of-court settlement.

Last weekend, his former bandmate Liam Gallagher headlined Reading and Leeds festivals with renditions of several classic Oasis songs, including “Live Forever”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol”, and “Wonderwall”.

Additional reporting by Press Association