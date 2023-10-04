Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pop-rock band Toploader have been criticised for performing at the Conservative Party conference, which is taking place in Manchester this week.

The British group is formed of lead singer Joseph Washbourn, guitarist Dan Hipgrave and drummer Rob Green. They are best known for their 2000 hit, “Dancing in the Moonlight”, a cover of King Harvest’s 1972 song of the same name.

On Tuesday (3 October), Toploader entertained the attendees of the Tory conference, which included members of parliament, peers and other high-level members of the right-wing party.

In footage shared to social media, the band can be seen performing “Dancing in the Moonlight”, which became famous around the world upon its release, despite only peaking at Number 19 in the UK Top 40 chart.

Online conservative personality Emily Hewertson shared a video of the performance with the caption: “10/10 performance from Toploader at Party Conference.”

However, several onlookers on social media have expressed their disdain towards the band for performing at the event.

Some critics joked that Toploader’s appearance at the event validated their previously held dislike for the band.

One person wrote on Twitter/X: “Fair play to Toploader. Always hated them and felt a bit guilty about it. Now they’ve given me a reason.”

Music critic Simon Price recalled: “I once hit the guy from Toploader with a champagne cork at the Q Awards, from right across the room. Hell of a shot, but I felt slightly guilty afterwards. (What had he ever done to me, except be in a crap band?) I don’t feel guilty anymore.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Others drew perceived similarities between Toploader and the Conservative Party in general.

A Twitter/X user wrote: “Inexplicably popular a long time ago, followed by decades of mediocrity. But enough about the Tories, it’s nice to see Toploader getting out and about.”

In a criticism of their “Dancing in the Moonlight” success, one person wrote: “Great opportunity to remind you all that Toploader’s only popular song is a... cover of King Harvest’s much better original that was released in 1972.”

Video game designer Dan Hett joked: “I hear Toploader played all their hit at the Tory party conference last night.”

Elsewhere, another critic quipped that the band were present due to having a free schedule, writing: “You’re at the end of a very, very long list of agents politely declining before you get to the wife of Toploader’s lead singer on their home landline saying yes, because he hasn’t worked since... the last Labour government.”

The Independent has reached out to Toploader’s representative for comment.

This is not the first time that musicians have provoked ire online for participating in a Tory party event.

Former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson performed at last year’s Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Commenters pointed to Henderson’s recent string of performances at Pride festivals across the UK, with one tweet reading: “How can you flip flop between performing at Pride to performing for right-wing bigots?”

However, a representative for the singer stated that her appearance at the event was no indication of her “political affiliation”, and that she’d been booked to perform at a similar Labour Party event the week prior.