Prosecutors involved in the Tory Lanez vs Megan Thee Stallion case want the Brampton rapper to serve 13 years behind bars.

Lanez, 30, was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills.

Lawyers from the LA County District Attorney’s Office have made a new request this week accusing Lanez of provoking his followers to bully the “WAP” rapper publicly.

According to Insider, lawyers also claim that Lanez enlisted other celebrities to harass Megan. For instance, prosecutors claim that Lanez had DaBaby “rush” onto the stage at 2021 Rolling Loud Festival while Megan was still performing.

“To say that the defendant simply failed to obey perfunctory court orders would be a gross understatement,” the new memo says. “The defendant was defiant. His violations bordered on intimidation and harassment of the victim and could have potentially jeopardized the sanctity of the proceedings.”

Lanez spent nearly three years “waging a campaign of misinformation to retraumatise the victim,” the memo alleges.

Last year, a Los Angeles jury convicted Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, of assault and weapons charges.

A jury heard that Megan was shot after she and Tory argued in his SUV after leaving a party at the house of Kylie Jenner.

During the trial, Megan testified in court, saying that Lanez had shot a handgun towards the back of her feet and told her to “dance b****” after she got out of his SUV and walked away from it.

The rapper testified that she required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet and said that Lanez offered her $1m to stay quiet about the incident as he was on probation.

(AP)

Tory’s lawyer on the other hand claimed that the shots had actually been fired by Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris in a fight between the two women over Lanez, and claimed he had tried to stop the shooting.

During the court case, Harris said that she did not fire the gun and that Lanez was the shooter.

The Independent has contacted Lanez and Megan’s representatives for comment.

Additional reporting from agencies