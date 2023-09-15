Tory Lanez heading for prison after being denied bail in Megan Thee Stallion case

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory Lanez’s request to be released from custody has been denied, after he attempted to appeal his 10-year sentence in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case.

Journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has covered the rapper’s case extensively, reported that Lanez is “headed to prison” after his appeal motion was denied by Los Angeles Judge David Herriford on Thursday (14 September).

“Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison,” Cuniff wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “‘The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,’ Judge Herriford said.”

“Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out,” Cuniff added.

The Independent has contacted Lanez’s attorney for comment.

Last month, the “Broke In A Minute” rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a trial over the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

A jury convicted Lanez of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified in court by recalling the day the shooting took place.

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper revealed that in July 2020, she left a party at the Hollywood Hills home of Kylie Jenner in an SUV with Lanez, his bodyguard, and her friend Kelsey Harris.

Megan said she and Lanez had become close, bonding over the loss of their mothers, and had an occasionally sexual relationship. Her friend Harris, who had a “crush” on Lanez, tried to stir up trouble between the women by telling Megan she needed to stop lying to her friend.

The argument spiraled out of control when she and Lanez started trashing each other’s music and careers, Megan said.

The “WAP” rapper continued by claiming that she got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away when Lanez leaned out and started shooting, Megan said, leaving the back of her feet wounded. At one point, he yelled “Dance, b****!” she testified.

“I looked down at my feet, and I see all the blood,” she said. “Now everybody’s screaming. He looked shocked. Kelsey looked shocked.”

Soon after Lanez’s conviction was announced, the rapper’s attorneys said they would be filing appeals for both the sentence and conviction.

Additional reporting by agencies