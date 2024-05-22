Charlie Colin, bassist in 90s band Train, dies aged 58 after ‘slipping in shower’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Train bassist Charlie Colin has died. He was 58.

According to reports in TMZ, he died in a tragic accident after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

The Independent has reached out to Colin’s representatives for confirmation.

The musician, who was educated at the Berklee College of Music, rose to fame along with his bandmates in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including “Meet Virginia”, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and “Hey Soul Sister”.

