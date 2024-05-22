Charlie Colin, bassist in 90s band Train, dies aged 58 after ‘slipping in shower’
The musician and founding member of Train was teaching in Brussels, Belgium at the time of his death
Train bassist Charlie Colin has died. He was 58.
According to reports in TMZ, he died in a tragic accident after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.
The Independent has reached out to Colin’s representatives for confirmation.
The musician, who was educated at the Berklee College of Music, rose to fame along with his bandmates in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including “Meet Virginia”, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and “Hey Soul Sister”.
