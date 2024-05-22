Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charlie Colin, bassist in 90s band Train, dies aged 58 after ‘slipping in shower’

The musician and founding member of Train was teaching in Brussels, Belgium at the time of his death

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Wednesday 22 May 2024 19:56
Comments
Charlie Colin in Beverly Hills in 2013
Charlie Colin in Beverly Hills in 2013 (FilmMagic)

Train bassist Charlie Colin has died. He was 58.

According to reports in TMZ, he died in a tragic accident after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

The Independent has reached out to Colin’s representatives for confirmation.

The musician, who was educated at the Berklee College of Music, rose to fame along with his bandmates in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including “Meet Virginia”, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and “Hey Soul Sister”.

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in