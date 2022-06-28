Travis Barker hospitalised in Los Angeles, accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian

The drummer has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with his wife by his side

Leonie Cooper
Wednesday 29 June 2022 00:41
Comments
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian kiss on the Grammy's red carpet

Travis Barker has been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

The Blink-182 drummer has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a report by TMZ. The musician was accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The report states that Barker first attended West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning (28 June) after experiencing a health issue, but was then transfered to the larger Cedars-Sinai by ambulance.

(Twitter)

TMZ points out that earlier in the day Barker had tweeted, “God save me”. It is not yet known why Barker is seeking medical treatment.

Recommended

Barker and Kardashian officially got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in May. Later in the month they held their primary celebration in Portofino, Italy.

The wedding was attended by the famous Kardashian family, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also present.

Kardashian has also now changed her name on Instagram to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Earlier this month she criticised the “editors” of The Kardashians for not highlighting her “fairytale” engagement to Barker in favour of “drama” over her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s reaction. In a recent episode of the famous family’s new reality series, the Poosh founder said she was left “annoyed” after watching the edits of her storyline for the show.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in