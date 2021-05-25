Blink-182’s Travis Barker opens up about being survivor of deadly 2008 plane crash

Travis Barker has opened up about the 2008 plane crash in which he was one of only two survivors.

In September 2008, The Blink-182 drummer and his friend Adam Goldstein (also known as DJ AM) were returning to California after playing a show in South Carolina when the plane’s tires blew during take -off.

Both pilots were killed, as well as assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Still. Both Barker and Goldstein survived, however, Barker suffered severe burns over 65 per cent of his body.

The following year, Goldstein died of an accidental drug overdose.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Barker opened up about the harrowing event and the post-traumatic stress disorder he experienced as a result.

Explaining how he barely slept for weeks after returning home from the hospital, the musician revealed that he sought the help of therapy for months.

“I was dark… I couldn’t walk down the street,” he said. “If I saw a plane [in the sky] I was determined it was going to crash and I just didn’t want to see it,” he said.

The 45-year-old went on to say that he has felt better with time, stating: “The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane.”

He added: “Now it’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me. There are days where I’ll wake up and never think about it.”

Reflecting on his friendship with Goldstein, Barker said they were “each other’s therapists” when he was alive.

“When he left, I was like, ‘Oh, f***. I’m the only one in my club. It’s just me.’ And I find my ways to deal with it,” he said.

Barker added that the crash was his “wake-up call” to stop abusing drugs, stating: “That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

In the 13 years since the crash, the musician – who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian – has not been on a plane since. Instead, he travels using cars, buses and ships.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, Samaritans offers support. You can speak to someone in confidence over the phone on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website here .

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.