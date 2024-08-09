Travis Scott arrested after fight with his bodyguard at a Paris hotel

Support truly

American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested after a fight with a security guard at a hotel in Paris, according to French prosecutors.

The “Sicko Mode” musician was taken into custody after staff at the five-star George V hotel called French police, following an altercation on Friday (9 August).

“The police were called to the George V hotel to arrest the rapper for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said, according to French publication Valeurs. “The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

A police source told Paris journalist Peter Allen that Scott had been taken into custody but that his “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned”.

According to The Mirror, another source told Allen: “The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man – possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances around the event.

Scott was in the city to enjoy the Olympic Games. He had been pictured supporting the USA men’s basketball team in their semi-final match against Serbia, alongside Migos rapper, Quavo.

The news comes after it was reported earlier this week, that the singer was set for a court appearance next month, following a separate incident in Miami related to a yacht fight in June. A charge for disorderly intoxication has been dropped, however the rapper still faces a charge for trespassing.

Scott was in Paris for the Olympics ( Getty Images )

At the time, he had been held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre for the “disturbance” on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode”, “Highest in the Room”, “Butterfly Effect”, “The Scotts”, and “Franchise”.

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Last year, the rapper told GQ, that he was “always thinking” about the Astroworld tragedy in which 10 people died after a crowd surge.

“I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost,” Scott said.