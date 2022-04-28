Travis Scott will be playing his first festival show since the Astroworld tragedy this autumn.

Ten people died and hundreds were injured during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, on 5 November, when the crowd surged towards the stage.

Those who died in the concert ranged in age from nine to 27 years old. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.

On Wednesday 27 April, the Primavera Festival unveiled its lineup for several of its 2022 events, revealing that the rapper will play at the Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo dates in October and November. He is not performing at the Los Angeles, Barcelona or Porto editions.

He will play in São Paulo on 6 November 2022, one day after the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Scott’s other scheduled festival appearances since Astroworld – Day N Vegas and Coachella – have so far been cancelled.

He has, however, performed for fans at a handful of other events: a private pre-Oscars house party in March and a short set during a Coachella afterparty this month.

The Primavera lineup also includes Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Björk, Charli XCX, The Pixies, Jack White, Interpol, Phoebe Bridgers and Japanese Breakfast.

Scott is a main defendant in more than 380 lawsuits that have been filed by Astroworld victims and attendees, with billions of dollars sought in damages from Scott, Live Nation, Contemporary Services Corp, Apple, and others.

The suits allege that Astroworld was negligently planned and staged and that the crowd surge during Scott’s performance was preventable.

All the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The rapper has also consistently denied knowing how dangerous the situation was during his performance.

Last month, Scott launched a new event safety initiative, Project HEAL, committing $5m (£3.9m) worth of funding.

The initiative was labelled a “PR stunt” by the grandmother of the youngest Astroworld victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount.