Travis Scott to make first festival appearance since Astroworld tragedy this summer

Rapper will headline Day N Vegas festival on Sunday 4 September

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 07 June 2022 19:26
Grieving family of Astroworld victim demand answers

Travis Scott will make his first festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy this summer.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the “Sicko Mode” rapper would be headlining hip-hop festival Day N Vegas in Las Vegas in September.

Scott has been given the headline spot on Sunday 4 September, where he will play on the same day as Pusha T and Baby Keem.

It marks the first time that Scott will have performed at a festival since the Astroworld event in Houston.

During the event, 10 people aged between nine and 27 years old died as a result of injuries after a fatal surge in the crowd.

Recommended

It was later reported that hundreds of lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy, against Scott and Live Nation, would move forward as one case. Some 380 separate filings were combined to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims.

The suits allege that Astroworld was negligently planned and staged and that the crowd surge during Scott’s performance was preventable.

All the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The rapper has also consistently denied knowing how dangerous the situation was during his performance

Scott has been making a slow comeback since the tragedy, performing his first public live show since last month. He also performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

In May, a new legal filing alleged that 4,921 people suffered injuries at the festival.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in