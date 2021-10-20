Travis Tritt is mocked for cancelling concerts at venues with vaccine mandates

Travis Tritt has been derided online for his decision to cancel concerts at venues that will require audiences to be vaccinated.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Tritt told the Fox News host that he was not for or against vaccines but querying the mandates that force audiences to be vaccinated.

Tritt told Carlson: “We have done about 75 shows so far this year, all over the country, and in spite of the fact that some people would try to label these as being ‘super-spreaders,’ the actual numbers don’t reflect that at all.”

The country singer continued: “A lot of these shows had restrictions placed on them, not by the state, not by the local city government, not by the local health department and municipalities, but by the actual promoters and venue owners.”

Tritt then went on to criticise the regulations: “This is trying to shame people. This is trying to basically discriminate against people that they don’t feel are clean enough to be part of enjoying a concert like that,” and added: “This is trying to divide people.”

He concluded by telling Carlson, who has been accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines, the reasons for cancelling his concerts: “I felt like I had to stand up for freedom; freedom for all of those people to be able to go out and do what they enjoy doing and enjoy a concert without being harassed.”

Tritt’s views have been mocked on social media, with one posting: “Trumper Travis Tritt has cancelled four shows because the venues require masks, negative Covid tests, or vaccines. The four people with tickets have requested refunds.”

Another also tweeted: “Country music fans in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois, and Kentucky potentially had their lives saved on Monday when everyday hero Travis Tritt cancelled four scheduled concerts at venues that enforced certain Covid-19 safety protocols.”

Tritt is a Grammy Award winning country musician who has seven platinum selling albums. He is also notable for being a vocal supporter of former presidents George W Bush and Donald Trump.