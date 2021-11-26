Stephen Sondheim, the legendary theatre composer has died aged 91.

Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th Century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeny Todd and Company.

Sondheim’s friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”.

According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.

The world of theatre and film, meanwhile, have been paying tribute.

Musical theatre actor Lea Solanga wrote: “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theatre. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…”

While Josh Gad added: “Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theatre lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. “

You can see more reactions to the news below.

More to follow...