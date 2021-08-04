TRNSMT festival confirmed to take place in September

The organiser of music festival TRNSMT has confirmed the event will go ahead in September.

Geoff Ellis told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that he “can’t wait” to welcome 50,000 people at the event in Glasgow, which will not require social distancing.

His announcement followed first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to lift most of Scotland’s Covid restrictions from 9 August.

TRNSMT has not taken place since 2019, with this year’s event being moved from its traditional July slot to September. The event typically attracts around 150,000 guests.

“I’m delighted to confirm we’ve got the permission to go ahead with TRNSMT which is amazing, it’ll be so emotional,” Ellis told the BBC.

“It’ll be two years since the last TRNSMT so people will be raring to go. We’re so excited, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 people at Glasgow Green non-socially distanced and with a great lineup.”

TNSMT has attracted criticism over its typically male-dominated lineup over the years. This year’s event will be headlined by Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners, both whom were booked to play last year.

Due to scheduling issues, Lewis Capaldi will return in 2022, and has been replaced as headliner this year by The Chemical Brothers.

In 2019, Ellis claimed more women needed to be “picking up guitars” and “playing in bands” in order to get on festival lineups.