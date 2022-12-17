tWitch’s mother says she loves him ‘to eternity and beyond’ after DJ’s death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Connie Boss Alexander, the mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has posted a statement following the news of her son’s death.

The longtime Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday (13 December) at the age of 40.

Boss’s death has left the entertainment, music, and sports world in mourning, with celebrity condolences pouring in, including from DeGeneres.

The DJ’s mother has now expressed her thanks for all the love and support she has received.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (15 December).

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Alexander concluded with a message to her late son. “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

The DJ’s mother was frequently seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and often accompanied her son to events.

DeGeneres and Boss (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Boss first rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project. In 2008, he came in second place on season four of So You Think You Can Dance. Later, he returned to the show as an All-Star, and again in 2022 as a judge.

In 2014 he joined DeGeneres’s series as a DJ, where he became the talk show’s staple until its conclusion in June this year. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer of the show.

Boss is survived by his wife Holker and their three children: Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

