Rapper Tyga has been arrested and released on a $50,000 (£36,700) bail in a felony domestic violence investigation.

On Tuesday (12 October), E! News reported that Tyga turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department after ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson alleged she had been “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” by the “Juicy” singer.

Swanson also posted pictures of the injuries, including a bruised eye, on social media.

Local authorities said that the 31-year-old rap artist – real name is Michael Stevenson – was charged after an incident on Monday (11 October).

Citing a source close to Tyga, TMZ reported that the incident occurred at around three in the morning when Swanson allegedly showed up at the rapper’s house “uninvited.”

However, on her Instagram Story, Swanson refuted this claim and posted a screenshot of a conversation with her former boyfriend. According to Swanson’s social media post, the rapper had sent a car to pick her up on Monday morning.

She wrote: “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.”

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” Swanson continued, along with pictures of injuries allegedly inflicted by Tyga.

TMZ reported that Swanson called the police after her mother drove her home from Tyga’s house. The responding officers apparently noted the “visible marks” on Swanson’s body.

The pair reportedly started dating early this year but it’s not clear when they broke up. According to a Page Six, the influencer was spotted wearing an engagement ring on two separate occasions in July.

The rapper was previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

The Independent has reached out to Tyga’s representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.