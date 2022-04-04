Tyler, the Creator has given his Grammy acceptance speech on Instagram Live after missing the ceremony.

On Sunday (3 April), the 31-year-old rapper won the Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year.

Tyler beat Drake, Kanye West, J Cole, and Nas to take the trophy home for his 2021 record Call Me If You Get Lost.

The rapper did not accept his award in person at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but he celebrated his win via Instagram Live.

“First off, I’m hyped,” Tyler said. “Love to everyone. Yeah, the sun is f***ing beaming bitch.”

The rapper also hinted that Call Me If You Get Lost “[is] definitely not finished”.

He added: “Twelve years in and [I] got a second [Grammy]. Didn’t expect it. Let’s see what the f*** is next. I do not know what the f*** imma do but figuring that out. Thank you all. Big love.”

In June 2021, The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor gave Tyler’s album a five out of five stars review.

“The transitions between tracks are magnificent, each outro sliding virtually undetected into the next track,” she wrote. “Tyler, the Creator continues to defy expectations. Long may that continue.”

