Tyler the Creator has dropped out of his headline slots at this year’s Lollapalooza and Outside Lands music festivals.

The singer and rapper, 33, broke the news on X on Thursday (June 20), writing: “I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

“I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all,” he added. “Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

The “Earfquake” artist was scheduled to co-headline the Chicago music festival with Hozier on Thursday, August 1, before performing the San Francisco festival on Saturday, August 10.

Lollapalooza quickly announced Megan Thee Stallion as his replacement, while Outside Lands replaced him with Sabrina Carpenter.

SZA, Stray Kids, The Killers, Future and Metro Boomin, Blink-182, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex will also headline Lollapalooza. Meanwhile, The Killers, Sturgill Simpson and Post Malone will join Carpenter to headline Outside Lands.

Tyler the Creator did not specify his reason for pulling out of the concerts.

The two-time Grammy-winning artist most recently headlined Coachella 2024 in April, where he was joined on stage by surprise guests Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson and Kali Uchs.

The last time he headlined Lollapalooza and Outside Lands was in 2021 in support of his album Call Me if You Get Lost.

Lollapalooza 2024 will take place at Chicago’s Grand Park from August 1-4. Outside Festival follows a week later from August 9-11 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

