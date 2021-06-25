Tyler, the Creator has claimed he apologised to actor and musician Selena Gomez for sexist comments he made about her in 2010 and 2011.

The tweets have since been deleted but screenshots remain on the internet, and include the remarks: “Selena Gomez, I am going to f*** the s*** out of you” and “I want to f*** Selena Gomez in her mouth.”

The California rapper, who has been the subject of several controversies in the past, addressed the posts in “Manifesto”, a track from his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

While the track also claims he was “cancelled before cancelled was with Twitter fingers” and had people protesting outside his shows, the 30-year-old also issued something of a mea culpa.

“I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy s***/ Didn’t wanna offend her, apologise when I seen her,” he raps.

The following line goes: “Back when I was tryna f*** Bieber, Just-in/ I say with my chest out, you say with your chest in.”

Tyler appears to be claiming his comments about Gomez were an attempt to cover his attraction towards Bieber, who was dating Gomez at the time. On his 2017 album Flower Boy, he rapped that he’d been “kissing white boys” for more than a decade.

“It’s still such a grey area with people, which is cool with me,” he once said of his sexuality, in an interview with Fantastic Man. “Even though I’m considered loud and out there, I’m private, which is a weird dichotomy.”

In 2015, he told Rolling Stone he was “gay as f***”.

You can read The Independent’s review of Call Me If You Get Lost here.