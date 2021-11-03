U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.

The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.

Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.

The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman.

It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be following.

You can listen to the new song here:

Meanwhile, U2 fans have been celebrating the return of the group over on social media.

One fan wrote: “very excited about the new U2 song”, while a second added: “I still need to process this”. Another said: “how wonderful is it that they’re finally back?” while a fourth added: “We missed you guys!”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

Last year, U2 reissued All That You Can’t Leave Behind to mark the album’s 20th anniversary year.

Back. in 2020, U2’s The Joshua Tree was named the best album of the 1980s, beating records by Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna.

The 1987 album received the most votes in a poll conducted by BBC Radio 2, which urged listeners of Sounds of the 80s to name their favourite records of the decade.

The Joshua Tree, the Irish band’s fifth album, remains the fastest-selling album in British history, and features singles including “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.

Coming in second place was Brothers in Arms by Dire Straits, followed by The Stone Roses’ self-titled debut album.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller placed fourth, while Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction rounded out the top five.