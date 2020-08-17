UB40’s Ali Campbell says he felt ‘betrayed’ by former bandmates

Former UB40 frontman Ali Campbell has said he felt “betrayed” by his bandmates before his split from the reggae group in 2008.

Campbell, who now performs under the moniker UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, also dismissed the possibility of the band reforming during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, and addressed his brother Duncan Campbell’s recent stroke.

Asked if there was a chance of reforming, Campbell said: ”Those days are well done. Astro and I, we tour around the world, we’re very successful.”

He said: “I was kind of betrayed by [the band] and I left citing problems with management. All that management has been struck off so I stand vindicated. I’m just happy to carry on promoting reggae and our version of UB40.”

Duncan Campbell took over as UB40’s lead singer in 2008, and the pair remain estranged.

On 4 August, he was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke, although UB40 have reassured fans that the singer is “up and about”.

On Good Morning Britain, Campbell said: “I have no contact with them so I only get to hear what’s happened like everyone else.

“I don’t know what’s going on but I know he’s recovering.”

Ali Campbell performing at the iHeart80s Party in San Jose, California, 2017 (Getty Images)

UB40 were formed in 1978, and became famous through a string of reggae-pop hits in the 1980s, including “Red Red Wine”, “Food for Thought” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

After Campbell’s departure from the band, UB40 have continued to tour.