Brian David Travers, one of the founding members of the UK reggae group UB40, has died at the age of 62.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media. The saxophone player and songwriter had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers,” read the statement. “Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978, and comprised Travers, Astro, James Brown, Ali Campbell, Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan and Mickey Virtue.

The band enjoyed a litany of chart hits in the UK, such as “Red Red Wine”, “Kingston Town” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

Tributes to Travers have poured in on social media, with fans mourning the musician’s death.

“Ten years ago I had the privilege of meeting Brian Travers,” wrote one person. “As a big UB40 fan it was such an honour to just sit and talk with him and others. Absolutely devastated.

“Thank you Brian for making a 16 year old boy’s day in 2011. RIP to the king of the saxophone.”

“Devastated to hear the passing of UB40 member and Brummie legend Brian Travers,” wrote another Twitter user. “Brian was heavily involved in the arts and music scene in Birmingham, and was loved for his personality, craft and stories.”