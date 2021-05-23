The UK was the only nation to receive a total of zero points during last night’s (22 May) Eurovision Song Contest.

Held in front of an audience of 3,500 people in the Netherlands, this year’s ceremony saw Italy crowned champions, for Måneskin’s entry, “Zitti E Buoni”. You can read The Independent’s Q&A with the winners here.

However, the UK’s entry – “Embers” by James Newman – failed to secure a single vote in either , with the nation finishing the night in last place.

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the UK’s failure, with many seeing the funny side of the snub.

“The UK at the bottom with zero points, fast becoming an iconic Eurovision tradition,” joked one Twitter user.

Comedian Chris Addison wrote: “The pain on the faces of the presenters as they say ‘zero points‘ sort of makes it all worthwhile.”

“The UK sat on zero points will never not be hilarious,” wrote someone else.

Many people commented that Newman’s song was undeserving of such a low tally, with many writing that the result was “harsh”.

“So unfair on James Newman, there were definitely worse songs this year,” wrote one person.

“@JamesNewmanUk has been a fantastic rep for us. Zero points beyond harsh, hope you aren’t down about it,” wrote someone else.

“We’re not talking enough about how well James took his ‘nul point’ and made happiness out of it. This was a great moment,” wrote another Twitter user.

You can re-live the night’s biggest talking points here.