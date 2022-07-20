A record-breaking number of UK artists have hit 100m global streams, new BPI (British Phonographic Industry) analysis has revealed.

In total, nearly 400 artists and bands accumulated 100m streams or more throughout 2021, propelling the success of more British artists than ever before.

This is a significant increase from 2020, where around 300 artists reached the benchmark.

The list includes global superstars such as Dua Lipa, Adele and Dave, but also newer faces including PinkPantheress, Glass Animals and Rex Orange County.

British artists also led the race for the most-streamed track in a number of music markets outside the UK. In the US and Canada, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” topped the chart, while in Australia, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” took the top spot.

More than 600 UK artists achieved at least 50m audio streams, while over 1,500 surpassed 10m audio streams.

The latest annual figures mean that recorded UK music exports rose by 13.7 per cent in 2021 to a new high of £580.8m.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize said: “These record-breaking figures once again highlight the extraordinary popularity of British music internationally.

“This is not just about our much-loved superstars, but new artists and bands from all over the UK who, with their label’s investment and expertise, are able to successfully navigate the competitive streaming landscape.”

Currently the goal is to double annual music exports to £1bn by 2030, adding to pressure on Britain to prove its share in the world music market.

Despite the UK’s impressive results, fast-growing domestic music markets such as Latin America and South Korea are achieving greater international success.

In order to meet this target, the BPI is calling for the Government’s continued investment in the Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS), an export support scheme for independent SME music companies, administered by the BPI and co-funded by industry and Government.

The MEGS scheme has successfully boosted the profile of hundreds of independent artists overseas, including Bicep, Beabadoobee, Bruno Major, Rina Sawayama and Wolf Alice, who each accumulated more than 100 million audio streams.