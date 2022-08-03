One in five UK nightclubs have closed since the start of the pandemic
There is now only just over 1000 nightclubs in the UK
One in five UK nightclubs have shut down since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), a trade body which represents the industry, has released new figures which show the lowest ever number of nightclubs.
In March 2020, the total number of nightclubs was recorded at 1,418. The number has now dropped to 1,130.
This means that 20 per cent of UK nightclubs have shut down since the start of the pandemic. The number is even worse in some regions, with the Midlands seeing a closure of 30 per cent of clubs.
Nightclub numbers in England, Wales and Scotland peaked in 2006 at 3,000, but the continued drop is causing concern.
The NTIA have warned that a combination of economic and pandemic struggles have “created a perfect storm".
“Pandemic debt, growing energy bills, workforce challenges, supply chain, increased insurance premiums, landlord pressures and product cost increases,” were all among the reasons for such a significant drop, says the NTIA.
Michael Kill, Chief Executive of NTIA said that nightclubs play a vital role in the “regeneration of highstreets in towns and cities” across the UK.
“Late-night economy businesses were one of the quickest sectors to rebound during the financial crash many years ago, harbouring an abundance of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.
"The Government needs to recognise the economic, cultural, and community value of clubs and the wider night time economy. We must protect these businesses, using every means possible, and recognise their importance before it’s too late,” Kill continued, before adding how important clubs are to “people’s physical, mental and social well being”.
In repsonse to the figures, a government spokesperson told the BBC: "We recognise that nightclubs are important cultural institutions and key drivers of local night time economies, but no national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy and other business costs."
The news comes off the back of announcements of some major nightclub closures across the UK, including London’s world-famous Printworks, which is set to be converted into offices.
