Jay Jay Phillips death: America’s Got Talent star dies aged 30

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.

His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.

The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.

While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.

Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.

Phillips’ bandmate, also confirmed the news on social media.

A post from Metal Mafia official wrote: “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss. “We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise.”

Philips took part in season four of America’s Got Talent and was known for his signature wild look and keyboard rock style.

While he was eliminated from that competition early in season four, he returned for season 12 in 2017, eight years after his initial audition.

He made it through the first round on this second occasion, but was eliminated just before the quarter-finals.

