Usher divides fans with April Fools’ gag by telling crowd Beyoncé is performing

Usher left a lot of fans disappointed after tricking them into thinking Beyoncé would be joining him on stage.

The R&B star was performing at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, 1 April.

Halfway through the set, the singer told the crowd: “You know, I don’t know if you guys listened to some of the interviews that I did before we decided to do this show, but as promised, I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen.

“You guys wanna know what that surprise is? Ladies and gentlemen, without further adieu, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé.”

While the crowd erupted into cheers, the My Boo singer waited, pretending to check backstage for the singer before announcing: “April Fools’.”

The trick divided fans on Twitter, some of whom called it the “best” April Fools’ prank ever while others called it the “worst”.

“Usher just gestured to the side of the stage and said ‘ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, my special guest, Beyoncé.’ It was an April Fools joke. But I wasn’t laughing,” one person tweeted.

“Does usher think this is a joke ? don’t EVER play about a Beyoncé appearance like,” wrote another.

Praising the joke, one fan tweeted: “Usher saying he was bringing out Beyoncé was still jokes. Watched like 3 people faint from that.”

“I know Beyoncé somewhere cackling at what Usher did,” wrote another.

Usher recently expressed his desire for EGOT status – an entertainer who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

“That’s a goal in life. I’ve acted on Broadway. I’ve acted in movies. I’m now producing,” he told The Associated Press.

The artist last month added an additional 15 dates to his sold-out My Way residency in Las Vegas, which will take place in June and October.