Vancouver Radio Station plays Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’ for hours following layoffs

‘Killing in the Name’ is said to be an iconic protest song from Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 30 June 2022 08:35
Comments

Trump fans dance and sing to Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’

Vancouver radio station KiSS Radio 104.9 FM has reportedly been playing the censored version of Rage Against the Machine’s song “Killing in the Name” on repeat for hours.

This move comes after three radio hosts, namely Kevin Lim, Sonia Sidhu, and Tara Jean Stevens, were laid off from their roles this week.

According to The Vancouver Sun, when a listener called to request a different song, the DJ allegedly ignored the request and kept playing “Killing in the Name” on Wednesday (29 June) morning.

During their final broadcast, Sidhu and Lim said: “KiSS is changing and, unfortunately, we were informed that we will not be part of this new chapter.

“It comes with mixed emotions, as you can probably hear.”

Recommended

“Killing in the Name” is said to be an iconic protest song from Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut.

The song includes the lyrics: “F*** you, I won’t do what you tell me.”

As the news spread, the American rock band’s guitarist Tom Morello retweeted a tweet that suggested that the radio channel’s song choice is due to the layoffs.

“A pop radio station in Vancouver laid off all of their staff yesterday. Whoever is on the controls this morning has been playing ‘Killing in the Name’ on repeat since 6am (it’s now 9:30). It’s beautiful,” the tweet read.

However, according to the local news, this move could be intentional and used to signal a shift in the format of the radio channel.

Recommended

In other news, Rage Against the Machine will begin their Public Service Announcement tour next month.

The band also announced that it will donate the ticket sales for their reunion concerts in Wisconsin and Illinois to local reproductive rights organisations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in