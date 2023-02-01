Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vanilla Ice has come forward with his reasoning for ending his brief relationship with Madonna.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper – real name Rob Van Winkle – dated the pop singer for eight months in the 1990s.

In 2021, Vanilla Ice claimed that Madonna “actually proposed” to him when they were together, but that he decided to say no as he was “too young”.

While Madonna has yet to speak publicly on whether she proposed to the rapper, the music star doubled down on the claim in a new podcast interview, during which he also shared his alleged reason for ending the relationship.

“Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, ‘What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that,’” he said of the proposal on Just Jenny by Jenny Hutt.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is too fast. I’m just getting started here and I’m way too young for this.’”

However, it was only after Madonna published her coffee table box Sex in 1992 that Vanilla Ice cooled things.

“That’s what ruined it between me and her,” the rapper said, claiming: “She put me in that book without my consent, without my knowledge or anything.

“I was dating her during that time, so I had no idea about a sex book,“ he continued, saying that he asked the singer: ”How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?”

He added: “I could’ve sued her. I didn’t want to. I was like, ‘I don’t need that controversy. Let’s just let it go and you go your way, I go mine.’”

Vanilla Ice has reflected on the end of his relationship with Madonna (Getty Images for Joyburst)

Vanilla Ice said that he harbours no bad feelings for Madonna, calling her “a legend”.

The Independent has reached out to Madonna’s representative for comment.