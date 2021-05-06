Victoria Beckham claims Beyoncé told her the Spice Girls made her ‘proud to be a girl’

Victoria Beckham has claimed that Beyoncé told her that the Spice Girls “inspired” her and made her “proud to be a girl”.

The fashion designer, who found fame in the internationally successful girl band, said that she was taken aback after being approached by Beyoncé and complimented on her past music.

Beckham told Dear Media’s Breaking Beauty podcast: “I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am.’”

Beckham continued: “When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls – I think that that’s quite something.”

Beckham chose not to participate in the 2019 Spice Girls reunion, which involved a series of sold-out concerts, but continues to celebrate their legacy.

On the podcast, she said that the band were “always about accepting who you are”, adding: “It’s okay to be different. Let’s not try and change who we are. Let’s celebrate who we are. Let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different.”

In 2020, it was claimed that Beckham earned just under £1m from the 2019 Spice Girls tour despite not actually participating in it.