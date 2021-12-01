Virgil Abloh is set to be remembered by his hometown in a special tribute day.

The influential DJ and fashion designer passed away on Sunday, aged 41, after being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Now, according to a report in TMZ, Abloh will be remembered by his hometown in Rockford, Illinois, in a day deemed “Virgil Abloh Day”.

The event will take place on 1 December. According to TMZ, Mayor Tom McNamara is expected to make a formal announcement about the day tomorrow (1 December). His family have already been informed of the decision, according to the news outlet.

On Sunday (28 November), an announcement from LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate, revealed the Off White creator and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear had died from cancer, the diagnosis of which he had kept private.

“Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday 28 November, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years,” the statement said.

Artists including Drake, Pharrell, AJ Tracey and Kehlani paid tribute, while Kanye West dedicated an Adele cover to Abloh at his Sunday Service. Abloh was West’s creative consultant for several years prior to taking on his roles at Louis Vuitton and Off White.

A statement from Abloh’s official Instagram page on Sunday read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.”

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

The statement added that throughout his illness, Abloh’s “work ethic, infinite curiosity and optimism” never wavered. It said he was driven by “his dedication to his craft... his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design”.

“He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life,” representatives said.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, and his parents, Nee and Eunice Abloh.