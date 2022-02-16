The Weeknd shares adorably wholesome birthday message from his mother

The Weeknd has shared the heartfelt message he received from his mother to mark his 32nd birthday.

The “Blinding Lights” artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, tweeted a screenshot of the text exchange with his mother, Samra.

“February 16 @2:45 pm the Star is born Happy Birthday Abel,” his mother told him.

“You are our hero God bless you and your work with much Love Always yours proud parents.”

The tweet has been liked more than 150,000 times, and has gained 15,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Fans of the singer reacted in delight to the wholesome message, with others sending their well wishes to the artist on social media.

“His mom is the cutest woman, blessed night XO FAM,” wrote one person.

“The Weeknd’s mom is so cute,” wrote another. “God bless her.”

The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM, was released on 7 January.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Roisin O’Connor described the record as “a sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”.

“There are signs that the artist born Abel Tesfaye has undergone change,” she wrote. “He’s reassessing his habits, lifestyle, success, and the concept of celebrity. He sounds lonely, like Nosferatu blinking at a thin stream of light through the curtains.”

You can read the full review of the album here.