Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Westlife star Brian McFadden shares photo of unbelievable allergic reaction after bee stings his face

‘Free Botox and fillers!’ he quipped

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 11 August 2022 07:09
Comments
(Getty Images / Instagram)

Have you ever wanted to know what might happen when a bee stings your face?

Well, thanks to Brian McFadden, you can find out.

On Thursday (11 August), the Westlife star, 42, fell victim to a bee sting while enjoying the sunshine outdoors.

It turns out he “got an allergic reaction” to the sting, which caused his face to get increasingly swollen.

McFadden decided to share video and photo updates of the transformation, writing on Instagram: “Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!”

Recommended

In one video, he jokily sang the song “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO.

His daughters, Molly and Lily McFadden, 20 and 19, both replied in the comments section, with the former quipping: “You must’ve really pissed off your plastic surgeon.”

Lily wrote: “What have I told you about getting lip fillers off of Amazon???!!”

Brian McFadden shared the allergic reaction he suffered after a bee stung his face

(Instagram)

McFadden shares his daughters with his ex Kerry Katona. The pair were married from 2002 until 2006.

The Irish singer is now engaged to Danielle Parkinson, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter named Ruby.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in