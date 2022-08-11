Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Have you ever wanted to know what might happen when a bee stings your face?

Well, thanks to Brian McFadden, you can find out.

On Thursday (11 August), the Westlife star, 42, fell victim to a bee sting while enjoying the sunshine outdoors.

It turns out he “got an allergic reaction” to the sting, which caused his face to get increasingly swollen.

McFadden decided to share video and photo updates of the transformation, writing on Instagram: “Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!”

In one video, he jokily sang the song “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO.

His daughters, Molly and Lily McFadden, 20 and 19, both replied in the comments section, with the former quipping: “You must’ve really pissed off your plastic surgeon.”

Lily wrote: “What have I told you about getting lip fillers off of Amazon???!!”

Brian McFadden shared the allergic reaction he suffered after a bee stung his face (Instagram)

McFadden shares his daughters with his ex Kerry Katona. The pair were married from 2002 until 2006.

The Irish singer is now engaged to Danielle Parkinson, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter named Ruby.