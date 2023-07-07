Billie Eilish announces new song for Barbie movie’s ‘iconic’ soundtrack

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish has been revealed as one of the featured artists contributing to the Barbie soundtrack.

The news was shared by the 21-year-old “Ocean Eyes” singer herself in an Instagram post made on Thursday (6 July).

“What Was I Made For” will be released on 13 July at 7am PT, Elish announced, alongside a photo of a hand-drawn Barbie doll logo below the song’s title.

“WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB,” she wrote in the caption.

Eilish joins Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Haim, who were included in the initial unveiling of the “iconic” all-star soundtrack in May.

Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Kali, Karol G, Khalid Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and Lizzo were also listed as headliners on the Barbie: The Album, with “more to be announced”.

The record’s lead single “Dance The Night”, from Lipa, who also stars in the movie as a mermaid Barbie, debuted at number 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 list following its release on 25 May.

Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated comedy stars Margot Robbie as the eponymous Mattel doll who, after getting booted from Barbieland, sets off to the human world to find true happiness.

Gosling co-leads the movie as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend, with Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon, making up the supporting cast.

In April, Barbie debuted its first “bonkers” trailer, which led fans to predict it was hiding a huge twist. It later made fans go wild with a “genius” shot in its second teaser. While Gerwig recently revealed a “terrifying” idea she rejected from the film.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the movie had been prematurely banned from Vietnam over its apparent inclusion of a controversial marking in a map of the South China Sea.

It was scheduled to release in the Southeast Asian country on 21 July, in line with its cinematic debut in most countries across the world. However, it will no longer be released in the country, according to Reuters.

Both the movie and the soundtrack will be released on 21 July.